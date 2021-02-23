The original Dude Chilling Park sign created to look like an offical Vancouver Parks sign by artist Viktor Briestensky. (Viktor Briestensky image)

Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

The famous Dude Chilling Park sign in East Vancouver has been stolen again.

This time the metal tabs securing the sign were sawed off. Vancouver Parks said they will replace the sign within the next few days at an estimated cost of $1,300.

A famous sculpture by B.C. artist Michael Dennis called Reclining Figure looks like a dude chilling.

The sculpture inspired another artist, Viktor Briestensky, to make what looked like a real Vancouver Parks sign renaming the space Dude Chilling Park. The sign was removed, but after an online petition the parks department agreed to install it permanently in 2014.

Colloquially, the park’s name also changed though it’s officially still called Guelph Park.

The sign has been stolen now for at least the third time.

The inspiration, the Reclining Figure, orignally created with rebar and cedar was replaced with a cast bronze replica in 2019. (Michael Dennis photo)

