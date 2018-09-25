Emergency crews were called to the scene of a motor vehicle incident north of Williams Lake involving three vehicles Monday afternoon. Traffic was detoured while the highway was closed for several hours. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Father, 9-year-old son killed in crash along B.C. highway

RCMP say family of five was hit head-on by a pickup truck north of Williams Lake

A nine-year-old boy and his father have died in a three-vehicle crash north of Williams Lake.

A Toyota SUV carrying a family of five was hit head-on by pickup truck that had crossed the centre line of Highway 97 near Mountain House Road on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The truck, with a male driver, also sideswiped a second pickup truck before coming to rest beside that vehicle.

“The driver of the Toyota and a nine-year-old child sitting in the back seat died as a result of this collision,” said RCMP Const. Mike Halskov.

”The other three occupants of the Toyota – an adult and two children – were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

The lone driver of the side-swiped pickup suffered minor injuries, he added, while the driver of the truck that crossed the centre line was pried from his truck and rushed to hospital.

Halskov said the family was from northern B.C.

“At this early stage in the investigation, impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision.”

Highway 97 was closed in both directions from Monday evening to the next morning.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. premier, ministers hear calls for more Kwuna sailings
Next story
AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Just Posted

Gwaii Trust faces deadlock over representation change

Newly elected director blocked as Masset and Port Clements councils try to force re-structuring

Heritage BC to hold talks in Old Massett, Skidegate

History perceptions have changed since last consultation process in 2008

B.C. premier, ministers hear calls for more Kwuna sailings

Premier John Horgan heard it, and so did B.C. Finance Minister Carole… Continue reading

Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

Photographer finds rare sights at Takakia Lake

It took three summers, but Gregory Gould finally saw vistas and meteors by the protected alpine lake

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

Pawsitive response by B.C. community for 60-plus surrendered cats

Community comes together to help surrendered cats at Penticton SPCA

Judge weighs Cosby’s sentence after declaring him ‘predator’

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill made the decision as he weighed the punishment for Cosby

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

U.S. worker charged after video shows him spitting on customer’s pizza

Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations

Andrew Weaver congratulates New Brunswick on electing first Green caucus

Election win means there are now three provincial Green Party caucuses in Canada

Around the BCHL: Merritt’s Matthew Kopperud nets Sun Devil scholarship

Around the BCHL is a look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Father, 9-year-old son killed in crash along B.C. highway

RCMP say family of five was hit head-on by a pickup truck north of Williams Lake

Most Read