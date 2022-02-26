Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal government posts $70.1B deficit for April-to-December period

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion

The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $70.1 billion for the April-to-December period of its 2021-22 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $248.2 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, were $322.0 billion for the nine-month period, down from $428.9 billion a year earlier.

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion compared with $15.4 billion a year earlier.

Revenue for the period increased to $278.3 billion, up from $207.7 billion in the 2020-21 period.

Net actuarial losses for the period totalled $7.7 billion, down from $11.5 billion.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. students protest school district’s sexual violence policy
Next story
Group involved in Ottawa protest forges ahead with Emergencies Act injunction hearing

Just Posted

CGL ATTACK
Wet’suwet’en First Nation condemns Coastal GasLink vandalism and alleged attack on pipeline personnel

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

The program will be overseen through a steering committee of women currently in elected positions (Black Press Media/File Photo)
Northwest B.C. program aims to support women in politics

The 2022 All Native Basketball Tournament will run to full capacity after the province lifted many COVID-19 restrictions. Team players pack the court with full spectator stands at the 2020 ANBT in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
All Native Basketball Tournament confirmed to run full capacity