International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan addresses media on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 27, 2023. The minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada has announced the federal government is giving nearly $6 million for Indigenous communities in British Columbia to develop clean energy projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan addresses media on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 27, 2023. The minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada has announced the federal government is giving nearly $6 million for Indigenous communities in British Columbia to develop clean energy projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal government provides $5.9M for Indigenous clean energy projects in B.C.

He says more than $3.9M of the funding will be given to the BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative

The minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada has announced the government is giving nearly $6 million for Indigenous communities in British Columbia to develop clean energy projects.

Harjit Sajjan says the funding shows Canada is committed to working with First Nations to help them grow their economy and take advantage of opportunities in the technology sector.

He says more than $3.9 million of the funding, provided by PacificCan and Indigenous Services Canada, will be given to the BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative to help 14 communities develop clean energy projects.

Sajjan says the agency is also providing another $2 million for the Digital Horizons technology employment training program, which will be offered by the First Nations Technology Council.

He says this program will train more than 700 Indigenous people with skills they need to work in the technology sector.

Sajjan says he hopes graduates from those programs will bring knowledge back to their communities, creating “a ripple effect of talent.”

“The government of Canada will continue to work in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, businesses and other partners to create concrete and lasting economic benefits in communities across British Columbia,” he said.

Sajjan made the announcement at the 2023 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentIndigenous

Previous story
B.C. group gets $5.5M to help end violence against Indigenous women, girls
Next story
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis

Just Posted

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.

Are there brakes on this thing? An eager speeder in the soapbox derby hoons down Third Ave. on June 11, revving it up at the 44th Seafest held in Prince Rupert.
Prince Rupert 45th Seafest reconnects community to the water

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew member at scene of a fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service raises fire danger rating in Terrace amid heightened wildfire risk