People travel at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People travel at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal government says Canada border testing contracts worth up to $631 million

Contracts are split between three companies

The federal government has awarded three companies with contracts worth up to $631 million for COVID-19 border testing and other screening services.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says Switch Health, LifeLabs and Dynacare are carrying out testing of international travellers entering Canada at airports and land border crossings.

Department spokesman Gabriel Leboeuf says the companies provide comprehensive testing services, including appointment booking, test administration and results management.

He says they also provide further testing support for temporary foreign workers, refugees, asylum seekers and international students.

Switch Health is responsible for testing services in Ontario, Alberta and Atlantic Canada with a contract worth up to $440 million, followed by LifeLabs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Yukon with a contract worth up to $111 million, and Dynacare in Quebec and Manitoba with a contract worth up to $80 million.

Leboeuf says the contracts represent the total approved value of the border testing contracts, yet that amount may not be fully spent as companies are paid for services delivered.

READ MORE: CBSA reminds B.C. residents that ArriveCAN app still a requirement

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
MPs on finance committee ready for review of Liberals’ latest pandemic aid package
Next story
Canada to manufacture Merck COVID-19 antivirals if regulator approves

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Resistance activities continue on Houston pipeline construction site, police make 2 more arrests

An image of Garry Dean Stoner’s vessel, Prestige II, taken by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Fisheries Aerial Surveillance Enforcement Program. (Submitted photo/DFO)
Man handed almost 90k in penalties after pleading guilty to 12 counts under the Fisheries Act

A special weather alert was issued on Nov. 29. No wind or rain records were broken on Nov. 24, when high wind gusts caused uprooted trees, downed utility lines and lifted off roofs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Special weather alert issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast