Federal invasive species fund opens to new projects

Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, speaks during an announcement in Vancouver, on February 7, 2023. The federal government is set to begin accepting proposals to spend the remaining money in a multimillion-dollar fund aimed at fighting invasive species across Canada. Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says the $8.75-million Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund is aimed at raising public awareness and working to stop the threat of non-native fresh water and marine species.

The federal government is set to begin accepting proposals to spend the remaining money in a multi-million-dollar fund aimed at fighting invasive species across Canada.

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says the $8.75-million Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund is aimed at raising public awareness and working to stop the threat of non-native freshwater and marine species.

Last fiscal year, $3.3 million from the fund went to eight multi-year projects including work by the Pacific Salmon Foundation to fight the invasive European green crab in B.C.’s Salish Sea.

The foundation’s CEO, Mike Meneer, says the $750,000 it is getting over three years is going towards work to eradicate the crabs, which compete with native species and invade habitats.

A call for proposals to spend the remaining money between now and 2026-27 opens Monday and runs until Aug. 31.

Murray says the fund is part of $36.6 million the government has earmarked to fight invasive species over five years.

The Canadian Press

