Vancouver Aquarium (Wikimedia Commons)

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

As the Vancouver Aquarium looks to reopen its doors to guests, the federal government has announced $2 million in funding to help support the basic services for hundreds of animals.

In a statement Friday (June 26), federal officials announced the funding for the aquarium through the western economic diversification Canada program.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, over one million visitors a year experienced the rich mixture of education and scientific programming offered by the Vancouver Aquarium,” said Terry Beech, parliamentary secretary with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

“This funding will allow the Ocean Wise Conservation Association to continue inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards while providing the critical conservation work that keeps our oceans safe.”

Earlier this year, Ocean Wise – the company that operates the aquarium – announced it needed to secure $1 milion each month to maintain animal care.

With the doors shuttered to guests, halting admissions revenue, Ocean Wise put calls out for donations. More than $600,000 was raised from all over the world.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouver Aquarium

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Extradition cases never dropped for political, diplomatic reasons, Trudeau was advised
Next story
Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Just Posted

Masset anti-racism rally set to take place on July 11

The Yahk’ii event, which means ‘truth’ in Haida, will begin at 4 p.m. on the Saturday

VIDEO: Haida Gwaii high school grads celebrate with drive-in ceremony, parade

Hats off to the GidGalang Kuuyas Naay, Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay and distributed learning students

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

PHOTOS: Skidegate teens get creative with COVID-19 cupcake contest

Teens dreamed up cupcake themes like berry-picking, canoeing, Minions and more

Northern Development approves funding for Haida Gwaii business liaison

Business liaison will provide additional resources to enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

Most Read