Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Ottawa is expanding the small business loan program for COVID-affected companies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (May 19).

The Canada Emergency Business Account will now accept applications from sole proprietorships and businesses that pay family members through dividends or employ contractors.

Trudeau said the expanded criteria would apply to everyone from hair salons that rent out chairs to stylists to gym owners who employ contracted changes.

The CEBA program give qualifying businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 loans of up to $40,000. The loans are interest-free and can be partially forgiven.

To qualify under the new criteria, applicants with payroll lower than $20,000 need:

  • a business operating account at a participating financial institution
  • a Canada Revenue Agency business number, and to have filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return
  • eligible non-deferrable expenses between $40,000 and $1.5 million. Eligible non-deferrable expenses could include costs such as rent, property taxes, utilities, and insurance.

Trudeau said his government is looking at expanding the program to business owners who use their personal bank accounts or have yet to file a tax return because they new.

In a statement, Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns said while this announcement was welcome, it could be too little too late for many small businesses. The NDP MP also called for Trudeau to release more details on the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program, which was announced last month. The federal government said the program could be operational by mid-May.

READ MORE: Retail tenants hopeful over federal relief plan, but landlords reluctant to join

READ MORE: Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shoreline cleanup, sampling complete following Dinan Bay diesel spill
Next story
Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Just Posted

Shoreline cleanup, sampling complete following Dinan Bay diesel spill

Assistant professor at SFU provides general insight into diesel spills, impacts

COVID-19: Gwaii Haanas will remain closed until at least June 30

Some other national parks and historic sites set to partially reopen by June 1

Haida Gwaii to benefit from over $2 million in new infrastructure funding

Provincial funding for local infrastructure, service improvements announced on May 11

Village of Port Clements council meets to discuss local vision of B.C.’s restart plan

Mayor, council, members of the public discussed ‘vision of what the restart would be like” locally

‘We’ll continue to take a local approach’: Haida Nation president talks B.C.’s restart plan

As B.C. moves into Phase 2, President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop says islands will take ‘unique’ approach

VIDEO: Mother-in-law, daughter-in-law accordion duo spreads cheer in Queen Charlotte

Nettie Harder and daughter-in-law Heather make up ‘The Discordions’

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Most Read