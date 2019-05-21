Tourism Minister Melanie Joly. (The Canadian Press)

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly says a new federal tourism strategy can boost international visits to Canada during non-peak seasons by more than a million people.

The strategy includes $58.5 million to help communities create or improve tourism facilities and experiences.

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths and expand tourism beyond major cities in summertime.

Joly says the new tourism measures are tooled to help tourism revenues grow by 25 per cent — to $128 billion —by 2025.

The government also hopes to create 54,000 new jobs directly related to tourism.

Joly says the federal government knows that tourism helps every part of the country, adding it has seen many examples of communities transforming and diversifying their economies by attracting visitors.

