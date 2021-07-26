A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Feds on track to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for eligible Canadians

Enough to administer two doses to all 33.2 million Canadians aged 12 and over by week’s end

The federal government expects to receive enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week to fully inoculate all eligible Canadians.

Ottawa is anticipating shipments of roughly five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

That will bring the total number of doses received up to 68 million — enough to administer two doses to all 33.2 million Canadians aged 12 and over.

Those under the age of 12 will have to wait for trials on younger children to be completed before getting their jabs.

As of Friday, 57.45 per cent of Canadians 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, and 79.66 per cent had received at least one dose.

This week’s deliveries will include 3.6 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 1.4 million doses of Moderna’s product.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

