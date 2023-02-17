Felting fun for Family Day in Port Clements

Are you looking for a fun activity to do on Family Day? Do you live in Port Clements? Look no further.

Haida Gwaii Recreation and the Port Clements Recreation Commission are hosting a free felting workshop for those wanting to hone skills in the craft that involves transforming wool into three-dimensional objects.

Lorrie Joron will lead participants in how to make an owl, penguin, gnome or mushroom, a post on social media stated. There will be two opportunities to join the fun on Feb. 20, the first from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 to 3 p.m. Both sessions will take place at the Seniors Centre in the multiplex. There will also be food and drinks supplied to keep your energy levels up and a draw for a $100 gift card to Bayview Grocery.

Anyone from the community who cannot make the workshop or does not feel comfortable joining a group activity can contact Haida Gwaii Recreation to arrange to pick up a kit (info@hgrec.com).

The classes are at no cost as they are supported by a small provincial grant.

In total, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports distributed $300,000 to community organizations across the province to give residents a chance to do something fun on the February holiday.

“Whether it’s a visit to a recreation centre, museum or art gallery, we know many British Columbians plan to celebrate the holiday weekend with a special activity with loved ones,” Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport said.

The event is for Port Clements residents only this year, Haida Gwaii Recreation specified. Last year they offered a free dance class for residents of Sandspit and next year they intend to host activities for people living in Masset or Daajing Giids. Other communities can pay to have Joron run a felting workshop if they would like.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii artist’s design featured on Canadian $200 gold coin

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii’s All Islands’ Art Show showcases works

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter