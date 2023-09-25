BC Ferries have cancelled sailings on their Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii route due to wind warnings from Environment Canada. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Ferries cancelled between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert due to weather warning

Extreme winds from “bomb cyclone” to hit Haida Gwaii on the evening of Sept. 25.

UPDATE:

As the high winds have died down, BC Ferries announced sailings today, Sept. 26, will resume as usual.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BC Ferries have cancelled all sailings on the route between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert due to severe weather warnings.

Sailings for the ferry between Prince Rupert and Skidegate have all been cancelled today, Monday Sept. 25, while tomorrow’s sailings are at-risk of being called off as well.

A wind warning has been issued to Haida Gwaii, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr predicted for the archipelago, which should diminish by the following morning, according to Environment Canada.

The announcement comes as a “bomb cyclone” has begun to bring heavy wind storms to various coastal regions of B.C., with predicted damage to municipal infrastructure.

There are currently no weather warnings for Prince Rupert.

READ MORE: Drought makes B.C. more vulnerable than usual to first fall storm

Previous story
Kelowna residents shocked by apparent Nazi salute at anti-SOGI march
Next story
End in sight for McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Environment Canada says winds along B.C.’s north and central coast are expected to be upward of 110 km/h Tuesday morning, but it’s expected to ease early in the day.. (Aaron Hinks photos)
Winds of up to 110 km expected on northern Vancouver Island, north coast

BC Ferries have cancelled sailings on their Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii route due to wind warnings from Environment Canada. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Ferries cancelled between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert due to weather warning

Melina Jacques’ wood-burned birch panel artworks, “Depression” and “Anxiety,” depict the emotional and psychological weight of mental health struggles. Set to be featured at the “Art Tracks: Come Walk With Me in My Shoes” exhibit, the pieces capture the challenges of navigating a world fraught with societal pressures and internal conflicts. (Contributed photo)
Terrace art show to combat mental health stigma through diverse artworks

It was in 2021 that a tugboat sank near Kitimat killing two mariners: 58-year-old tug captain Troy Pearson and 25-year-old crew member Charley Cragg. A third crew member survived when the tug Ingenika went down in a storm in February 2021 while towing a barge.
Judge approves $310K proposal for prevention programs in 2021 fatal tugboat crash