Ferry sailing delayed after divers check Northern Adventure

Divers called in to check propeller shaft, sailing to Haida Gwaii now 140 minutes behind

The Northern Adventure ferry is running over two hours behind schedule today.

BC Ferries says today’s Friday, Aug. 17 sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii was delayed because divers had to be called in for an unexpected inspection of one of the ferry’s propeller shafts.

The Friday sailing was furthered delayed by an unusually long loading.

The Northern Adventure was expected to arrive at the Skidegate Landing terminal by 5 p.m. tonight, but is now expected around 7:20 p.m.

For further updates, check the service notices page at www.bcferries.com.