Fight over vape pen leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver

Two teens were hospitalized Tuesday night (Oct. 11) in what police are calling a violent encounter over an allegedly stolen vape pen.
The incident happened at a bus stop on Vancouver’s west side around 8:30 p.m., police said Wednesday.
Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old suffering from a number of life-threatening wounds and was “bleeding profusely.”
An 18-year-old suspect was found later in East Vancouver and was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, police concluded.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.