(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Fire, explosion destroy house in Queen Charlotte

Blast heard 10 km away

Fire and an explosion destroyed a house in Queen Charlotte late Tuesday afternoon.

No one was inside the home at 622 7th Street when the fire started, and no major injuries have been reported.

Bystanders said the fire seemed to start when someone was working on the roof, and though it started as a small spot fire, the wind was strong enough to fan it until the whole roof was engulfed.

Firefighters were already on scene when the fire spread into the house, causing an explosion so loud that people heard it 10 km away in Skidegate.

“It literally felt like it took your breath away. It was just this insane concussive force,” said Jeff Quigley, who was standing at the corner of 7th and Oceanview when it happened.

“You could see pieces of debris flying out everywhere.”

The fire melted siding off a neighbouring house, and people reported broken windows in homes several streets away.

Quigley said for a time after the explosion, firefighters were forced back, training their hoses on the flames from a distance.

As of 9:30 p.m., firefighters appear to have the fire well under control, but are still dousing the smoking remains.

Oceanview Drive remains closed to traffic at 6th Street and police are asking people to stay 100 metres back for safety.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service said a campfire ban would be in effect across Haida Gwaii as of noon Wednesday due to unseasonably dry conditions. The current risk of wildfire on the islands is rated as “extreme.”

