Rossmoore Lake wildfire near Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Service)

Fire south of Kamloops reaches 11,000 hectares

Warmer temperatures could ramp up fire behaviour over the next few days

Warmer weather over the next few days is expected to ramp up fire behaviour near Kamloops.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire sits at 11,062 hectares and is approximately 10 kilometres south of the community.

Fire crews are working on containment lines on the south flank and small hand ignitions are taking place to remove fuels. Crews are also using infrared scans to detect hot spots.

BC Wildfire Service expects temperatures to cool off on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

Evacuation orders and alerts are still in place.

