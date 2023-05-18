Firearms and ammunition were reported stolen from a Creston business on May 17, 2023, following a report of a break and enter. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)

Firearms and ammunition were reported stolen from a Creston business on May 17, 2023, following a report of a break and enter. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)

Firearms and ammunition stolen from B.C. business

Creston RCMP called to a break and enter at local sporting goods store

Police in Creston are investigating after multiple firearms and ammunition were stolen from a local business.

Creston RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter early Wednesday morning (May 17) at a local sporting goods store in the 1000 block of Canyon Street, but the suspects had fled the scene before police arrived.

Mounties said several firearms and ammunition were missing.

“All necessary resources, including RCMP support services like Cranbrook’s Forensic Identification Services, are actively engaged to identify the suspects and secure these stolen weapons,” said Const. Brett Urano, Creston RCMP media relations officer.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have information about this theft, we want to hear from you.”

Mounties are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects. Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area between 3 and 5:30 a.m. is asked to call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Castlegar RCMP investigate youth social media firearm threat

Creston ValleyRCMP

