Emergency responders attend the scene on Hwy 16 near China Bar where a fisherman drowned in the Skeena River March 24. (Terrace SAR photo)

Fisherman drowns crossing Skeena River

59-year old Prince Rupert victim pronounced dead at Mills Memorial

A Prince Rupert angler has drowned attempting to cross the Skeena River Tuesday afternoon.

The 59-year old man received CPR on scene by BC Ambulance paramedics and was rushed to Mills Memorial Hospital for further resuscitation efforts but was soon pronounced dead, according to Terrace Search and Rescue.

A second man was treated for hypothermia and later released.

Sometime before 5 p.m. Tuesday the two men were crossing the river on foot near China Bar, about 60 km west of Terrace, when they slipped in deep water then struggled to swim ashore in the frigid current, Terrace SAR vice president Dave Jephson said.

Two BC Ambulance crews were en route from Prince Rupert to Terrace when they happened to spot one of the men coming out of the bush, flagging down traffic for help. Two paramedics descended the river bank and located his fishing partner who was unresponsive in the water.

Paramedics administered CPR and coordinated with Terrace SAR for a longline evacuation up the steep bank, and with RCMP for a highway closure and helicopter staging area. A third ambulance was called from Terrace for emergency transport.

Jephson said he is deeply sympathetic with the family and friends of the deceased man, and hopes the tragedy will serve as caution to anyone taking risks outdoors this time of year.

“From an operational perspective, things couldn’t have gone better,” he said, thanking the BC Ambulance paramedics for their response to an unfolding situation and their coordination of other agencies for assistance. “And yet this man’s life couldn’t be saved.”

In total, responders in three ambulances, two police cruisers, and 12 members of Terrace Search and Rescue Rope Rescue, and Swiftwater Rescue attended the scene.

“This is a precarious time of year, and this is not the first fisherman this has happened to over the years. The issue is not that it’s out of the norm — people are always fishing — so whether this was a poor decision or whether this was just an accident, I don’t know. But was this preventable? Yes.”


Most Read