Billy Yovanovich is the first person to win the Paul Bentley Memorial Fishing tournament twice in the 14 years it has been running. (Photo: supplied)

Billy Yovanovich is the first person to win the Paul Bentley Memorial Fishing tournament twice in the 14 years it has been running. (Photo: supplied)

Fishing derby raises $1,000 for Haida Gwaii cultural, stewardship camp

Billy Yovanovich is the first two-time champion of the tournament

The 14th annual Paul Bentley Memorial Fishing tournament on July 11 raised $1,000 for Swan Bay Rediscovery Program, Leah Walker, one of the tournament organizers, stated on July 17.

Billy Yovanovich reeled in the top prize of $3,000 with his 34.6-pound spring salmon, making him the first person to win the tournament twice. In addition to the prize money, he was awarded a blue MR3 reel for his first-place catch.

“This year’s tournament was wet, as usual, and overall very fun,” Walker wrote in an email.

Contestants were able to drop their lines from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. before heading to the Daajing Giids dock to weigh their catch officially.

Wally Pelton came in second place in the adult category of the tournament with his 31.08-pound spring salmon, and Richard Fenton came in third after catching a 29.98-pound fish.

Only one youth angler participated this year, Payden Ismay, who automatically won first place with an 18.95-pound catch.

There were also 31 cash and gift prize draws that all participants were eligible to win.

Entry fees for the tournament were $100 per rod, and this year 60 adult rods and one youth rod registered.

“We didn’t have as many participants as last year, but as long as we have some and are able to continue each year, that is all that matters to me,” Walker stated.

Randy Pryce Jr. started the tournament in memory of his friend Paul Bentley.

Bentley was an avid fisherman and hunter and shared his wealth with many people, “the Haida way” states the tournament’s Facebook page.

He and his siblings grew up at Swan Bay.

READ MORE: Winner of Skidegate’s food gathering fest reeled in a 25.9 lb. salmon

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Fishing Haida Gwaii

Previous story
Random COVID-19 testing resumes at four major airports; tests to be done offsite
Next story
VIDEO: Police open investigation after vehicle spotted driving on White Rock Pier

Just Posted

Image of Taggar’s face and shoulders. (Terrace RCMP)
MISSING PERSON: Police seek help finding Jaswinder Taggar

Billy Yovanovich won first place at the 14th annual Paul Bentley Memorial Fishing tournament on July 11. (Photo: supplied)
Fishing derby raises $1,000 for Haida Gwaii cultural, stewardship camp

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The province of B.C. has signed a compliance agreement with CGL to protect the waterways along the pipeline route. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. signs compliance agreement with Coastal GasLink to protect waterways along pipeline

The DFO released the northern Salmon Integrated Fisheries Management Plan on July 8, which includes additional closures for the 2022-2023 year. Fishers in June 2021 unloading catch in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
DFO plans more fishery closures under salmon management plan