In a release on Friday, July 31, 2020, West Coast Fishing Club staff said they were “shocked” by the ministerial order restricting non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii that went into effect on July 30. (The West Coast Fishing Club/Facebook photo)

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Staff of the West Coast Fishing Club (WCFC) say they are “shocked” by the ministerial order restricting non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii, put in place on Thursday (July 30) by Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth under the state of provincial emergency.

A release from the luxury fishing lodge, which reopened during Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan without the consent of the Haida Nation, now says dozens of guests and staff are “effectively stranded on Haida Gwaii.”

Brian Legge, president of WCFC, told the Observer on Friday that although the ban does not prevent people from leaving the islands, “it takes a lot of logistics to move all of the people.”

“You can’t just issue a notice at 4 o’clock on a Thursday” when over 60 people have to be moved, he said.

Legge also said he had asked for and not received any information from the Province on how to proceed.

“We are simply shocked and stunned that without warning or consultation, the B.C. government passed an Order In Council that immediately shuts us down by banning all non-essential travel to Haida Gwaii — while we are in the middle of tourist season — without giving us any plan to remove our guests and staff,” Legge said, adding that the lodge itself was free of the virus, and was following provincial health and safety laws.

“Our lodge followed all the rules, someone else far away did not, and we get unfairly punished for their mistakes.”

ALSO READ: Province restricts non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii amid COVID outbreak

Legge said the lodge developed and had been implementing a plan to move guests by helicopter from Prince Rupert to WCFC to avoid contact with Haida Gwaii communities.

“We also circulated our safe operating plan to the [Council of the Haida Nation], who never even acknowledged it, and to the B.C. government, who changed their original acceptance of it,” he said. “It is beyond frustrating that despite all this, our business is shuttered and we are facing enormous losses.”

The Observer has reached out to Emergency Management BC for comment.

