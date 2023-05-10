The Barriere RCMP detachment is located on on Barriere Town Road. (Angie Mindus photo - Star Journal)

Five-year-old girl hospitalized after bear spray assault; B.C. senior facing charges

Police say family of 4 sent to hospital after an argument started at a trailer park in Barriere

Mounties say a 71-year-old Barriere man is facing three counts of assault with a weapon after allegedly assaulting a family, including a five-year-old girl, with bear spray.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 30 at about 8:53 a.m. in the area of Summer Road and Deejay Road in Barriere, note police in a news release issued May 9.

An investigation confirmed a family was driving away from their home at the Deejay Trailer Park when a verbal altercation took place between them and another resident. The victims continued to exit the park, but the other resident followed them in his vehicle to Summer Road.

It is alleged the resident exited his vehicle and deployed bear spray into the neighbour’s car, while the couple’s young daughter was also inside. Despite their pleas to stop, citing the child’s presence, the accused allegedly continued to spray inside their vehicle.

Police said a physical altercation ensued between all parties. All four individuals sustained injuries from bear spray exposure.

The accused, William Siddall, a 71-year-old, Barriere, B.C., resident, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon.

The use of bear spray in this instance led to the hospitalization of all four involved.

Cpl. Kyle Camalush, Barriere RCMP Commander, said of particular concern is the fact that a young child was directly exposed to bear spray.

“I would like to remind the community that bear spray is considered a prohibited weapon when used against a human. Its use can create a number of life-altering health complications, which could consequently lead to aggravated assault charges.”

READ MORE: B.C. government looking into whether to ban bear-spray across province

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

District of Barriere

Previous story
CBC resumes activity on some of its Twitter accounts after hitting pause over labels
Next story
Head of ‘non-political’ B.C. group meets China’s Xi Jinping at gathering of ‘fresh troops’

Just Posted

Construction on a new helicopter pad in Lax Kw’alaams should be completed by August, the Band stated in a release on May 9. (Photo: supplied)
New helipad in Lax Kw’alaams near Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert RCMP, on May 10, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP, on May 10, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted Wednesday: Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson

Gaagwiis Jason Alsop president of the Haida Nation addresses the Legislative Assembly on May 9 to witness the passing of the Haida Nation Recognition Act and explaining it’s significance to the people. (Photo: Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
Haida Nation and Province take steps toward reconciliation with passing of new legislation

NDP MLAs from across the province show off their painted nails in support of 8-year-old Shemar Williams of Prince Rupert’s SD 52, who had his nail polish removed by his Grade 2 teacher, which his parents allege was inappropriate behaviour. (Photo: Supplied)
MLAs paint nails in support of Prince Rupert schoolboy allegedly bullied by teacher