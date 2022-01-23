Focus in U.S.-Canada border tragedy to shift Monday as accused appears in court

Steve Shand, 47, will appear by video before a Minnesota judge for a detention and preliminary hearing

A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man will appear before a judge in Minnesota on Monday to face human smuggling charges after three people and an infant, believed to be a family from India, were found dead Wednesday just metres from the Canada-U.S. border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Under cover of darkness, strafed by bitter winds and obscured by a swirling blizzard, four people plodded through deep snow and deadly cold, aiming to cross an invisible threshold that held the promise of a better life.

Believed to be a family from India, all four — including an infant and a teen — perished in the towering drifts, just metres from the Canada-U.S. border and the warmth of a sanctuary idling on the other side.

Investigators believe they were bound for a waiting passenger van, found laden with provisions purchased in the nearby North Dakota city of Fargo — the famous namesake of Hollywood’s dark 1996 fusion of hapless criminal conspiracy and folksy Midwestern charm.

On Monday, the cameras will pan from the forbidding moonscapes of northern North Dakota and Minnesota to a courthouse in Minneapolis-St. Paul and the man who was allegedly behind the wheel.

Steve Shand, 47, will appear by video before a Minnesota judge for a detention and preliminary hearing. Shand, of Deltona, Fla., faces a single charge of transporting or attempting to transport illegal aliens.

A court file from Florida that dates back to 2018 shows that Shand, a naturalized citizen originally from Jamaica, filed for bankruptcy more than three years ago, reporting assets worth $193,343 and liabilities of nearly $160,000.

Describing himself as an Uber driver, Shand’s assets at the time included two vehicles — a 2016 Toyota SUV and a 2014 Honda Civic — and the $161,957 single-family home in the central Florida community where he lives.

Investigators say the deaths are likely linked to a larger human smuggling operation — a phenomenon that’s practically a fact of daily life in the southern U.S., but rarely seen up north.

Court documents say there were two other undocumented Indian nationals in the van with Shand when he was pulled over Wednesday, and a group of five more were spotted making their own way south at around the same time.

Shand “was encountered driving in a rural area on a dirt road in an area far away from any services, homes or ports of entry into Canada,” the documents say.

“He was driving through blowing snow and snow drifts. The weather was severe at the time, with high winds, blowing snow and temperatures well below (-34 C).”

Evidence detailed in the documents also suggest the group was not the first to recently make the perilous trek: twice in December and once in January, border patrol agents found boot prints in the snow prior to Shand’s arrest near where the van was pulled over.

On Jan. 12, agents found prints that “matched the brand of the types of boots worn by five of the seven foreign nationals arrested in the current smuggling event,” the documents say.

On or about Dec. 12 and Dec. 22, “two groups of four appeared to have walked across the border into the U.S. and were picked up by someone in a vehicle.”

In the first incident, RCMP officers found a backpack at a location in Manitoba “believed to be the drop-off point” that contained a price tag in Indian rupees.

One expert on the Canada-U.S. border described last week’s developments as a “warning shot” about a growing risk of transgressions at the more remote, forbidding sections of the frontier.

“Who knows how many other people have made it across through these organized efforts?” said Kathryn Byrk Friedman, a border expert and professor of law and planning at the University at Buffalo.

“Smugglers are smart … and they will always work around laws that are in place to try to make money and get what they want.”

Department of Homeland Security officials refused over the weekend to disclose any additional details about the investigation, including whether any of the victims or the survivors have yet been identified.

Consular officials met Saturday in Winnipeg to assist with the investigation, while members of the India Association of Manitoba were continuing with efforts to identify the migrants and track down family members.

There is still no word on their identities, said association co-ordinator Ramandeep Grewal.

“They’re waiting for some RCMP process,” he said Sunday. “There are no updates.”

Officials believe the scheme used a remote gas pipeline compressor station, located outside the tiny hamlet of St. Vincent, Minn., and barely more than a football field away from the border, as a meeting spot.

The weather in the area has been a fearsome combination of bitter winds, blowing snow and bone-chilling cold for nearly a week. Overnight temperatures Sunday reached -32 C, with gusty winds and flurries.

— With files from Rob Drinkwater in Edmonton

James McCarten, The Canadian Press

