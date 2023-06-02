FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles, Friday, May 5, 2023, because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter that the recall includes 231,942 vehicles. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles, Friday, May 5, 2023, because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter that the recall includes 231,942 vehicles. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Ford urges owners of some Lincoln SUVs to park outdoors because they can catch fire with engines off

The company is recalling certain Lincoln MKC SUVs from the 2015 to 2019 model years

Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off.

The company is recalling certain Lincoln MKC SUVs from the 2015 to 2019 model years. Ford says a short-circuit can develop in the 12-volt battery monitor sensor. It can overheat and cause an engine compartment fire while parked or in motion.

Owners are urged to park away from structures until the recall repair is made. The sensors can be damaged when the battery or related electrical parts are serviced.

Ford says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 19 reports of fires that may be related to the problem in the U.S., China and Canada. The company said it’s not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will add a fuse to the battery monitor sensor power circuit. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ford

Previous story
Survey highlights importance of investment in B.C.’s trails, parks
Next story
Vancouver Coastal Health reverts to new overdose text alert system for bad drugs

Just Posted

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.

Are there brakes on this thing? An eager speeder in the soapbox derby hoons down Third Ave. on June 11, revving it up at the 44th Seafest held in Prince Rupert.
Prince Rupert 45th Seafest reconnects community to the water

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew member at scene of a fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service raises fire danger rating in Terrace amid heightened wildfire risk

BC Hydro plans to offer First Nations an economic stake in a new line that will expand its electrical supply from Prince George to Terrace. This new line would parallel the existing one from the Williston Substation to the Skeena Substation south of Terrace. (BC Hydro illustration)
Northwest B.C. First Nations could have ownership stake in major BC Hydro project