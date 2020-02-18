A large crowd gathers on the lawn of the B.C. legislature on Feb. 18 for a rally in support of the forestry industry. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Forest industry supporters and convoy arrive at B.C. legislature in Victoria

Rally delivers petition in favour of ‘working forests’

Forest industry supporters and a large convoy of logging trucks from Campbell River are in Victoria for a rally at the B.C. legislature Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstration, organized by the B.C. Forestry Alliance, is to deliver a petition in favour of a “working forest” designation and to raise awareness about the importance of forestry in B.C.

This is the third time logging trucks have gathered for a rally in six months and it takes place while politicians prepare for the provincial budget.

READ ALSO: Two causes to be heard on legislature lawn during B.C. budget unveiling

Last September, the B.C. Forestry Alliance rolled more than 100 logging trucks into downtown Vancouver while Premier John Horgan was at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

Last week, the Western Forest Products and United Steelworkers eight-month strike concluded, but the rally is not connected to the strike.

More than 200 forestry workers are on hand as Finance Minister Carole James is to deliver her third full budget, with a three-year revenue forecast for Crown timber, natural gas and other natural resources.

READ ALSO: Forestry convoy headed down Vancouver Island to legislature lawn

– With files from Alistair Taylor and Kendra Crighton

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

forestry

