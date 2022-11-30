Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A signed letter posted on the verified Twitter account of the former premier says he has resigned as a member of the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney resigns legislature seat

Twitter post says he is concerned democracy veering from debate to polarization

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has resigned as a member of the legislature.

In a signed letter posted on Kenney’s verified Twitter account, he says the resignation is effective immediately.

He says it has been a privilege to have represented the constituency of Calgary Lougheed since 2017.

Kenney, also a former federal cabinet minister, says that after 25 years of elected life he hopes to continue contributing to democracy.

He says he is concerned that democracy is veering from debate towards polarization.

Kenney announced in May that he was quitting as leader of the governing United Conservative Party following a leadership review, and he was replaced by Premier Danielle Smith.

