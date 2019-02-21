Former B.C. fire chief sues his city after termination

Keith Green’s civil claim says that he believes he was wrongfully terminated

A former Vernon Fire Rescue Services chief has filed a civil claim against the City of Vernon for what he believes was the wrongful termination of his employment.

In his Feb. 14 claim filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia Vancouver Registry, Keith Green, 52, alleges that his employment as director, or fire chief, of Vernon Fire Rescue Services was wrongfully terminated after he “became disabled due to a work-related psychological disability, ceased working and began receiving banked sick pay” in September 2016.

Prior to his leave, Green had entered employment with the City in 2011. His employment was terminated on Aug. 16, 2018.

“The defendant (the City of Vernon) wrongfully and without cause or prior notice terminated the employment of the plaintiff and advised the plaintiff in writing that the termination would be effective immediately based on alleged ‘frustration of contract’ due to the worker’s ongoing disability (‘illness’) and inability to return to full-time duties as Fire Chief,” the claim reads.

Related: City removes interim tag from Vernon fire chief’s title

Related: Staff keeps evolving at Vernon fire hall

According to his claim, Green had been in the process of establishing a back to work plan in June 2018. The claim also says that Green “disagreed that his contract had been frustrated, among other things.”

Through the action, Green seeks compensation specified in his contract as well as interest, the cost of the action and other relief the Court deems just. According to the claim, Green’s contract stipulated that “his employment could not be terminated without cause unless the City of Vernon provided 12 months’ notice or compensation in the form of payment of salary and 12 per cent in lieu of benefits.”

Greens’ annual salary is estimated at $136,000, the claim reads.

A City of Vernon spokesperson refused to comment, stating that, “The City does not comment on personnel matters.”

The claim says that the City has 21 days to file a response to the civil claim.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast
Next story
B.C. man injured in police shooting now in wheelchair

Just Posted

Broken axle New Hazelton derailment could happen again: TSB

Derailment by New Hazelton caused by a broken axle can happen again without different way to inspect

Cullen remains uncertain about political future

Says he’ll make decision in early March

Terrace resident’s bill banning single-use plastics introduced in Ottawa

MP Nathan Cullen’s presented Ben Korving’s private member’s bill Wednesday

Mold shuts down construction at QC supportive housing project

Construction of the new 19-unit modular housing complex in Queen Charlotte has… Continue reading

Conservation office launches new gaurdian role for Haida Gwaii

Possition developed in part to improve partnerships with Haida Nation

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Former B.C. fire chief sues his city after termination

Keith Green’s civil claim says that he believes he was wrongfully terminated

Most Read