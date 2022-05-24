Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court for sentencing on two sexual assault convictions in Vancouver, B.C., on July 26, 2012. Boden is scheduled to be sentenced today for the murder of a woman in 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court for sentencing on two sexual assault convictions in Vancouver, B.C., on July 26, 2012. Boden is scheduled to be sentenced today for the murder of a woman in 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former CFL wide receiver to be sentenced in B.C. today for 2009 murder

Boden played for the B.C. Lions in 2007 but was released by the team in 2008

Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden is scheduled to be sentenced today for the murder of a woman in 2009.

Boden was found guilty of second-degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court last fall for the killing of Kimberly Hallgarth.

The body of the 33-year-old woman was found in May 2009 at her home in Burnaby, B.C., and police said she had “suspicious injuries.”

Charges were not laid until November 2018, and a statement at the time from Hallgarth’s family said they waited nearly a decade for the development.

They described the woman as a bubbly and caring person who deeply loved being a mother to her daughter.

Boden, who’s now 35 years old, played for the B.C. Lions in 2007 but was released by the team in 2008 and signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, although he never played a regular-season game with them before he was cut.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

CFLLaw and justice

Previous story
215: Memorial honours unmarked graves found 1 year ago at former Kamloops residential school
Next story
About 76 per cent of homes in Quebec back on the grid after powerful weekend storm

Just Posted

Representatives of the Indigenomics Institute’s Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses are honoured during the Indigenomics conference at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver May 19-20. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan development corp named to Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses list

Frank Sapach and his dog Samantha stop in Terrace on their way to Prince George. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
A man and his dog are travelling across Canada to raise awareness for abused, elderly people

The Village of Queen Charlotte offices. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)
Village of Queen Charlotte votes to restore ancestral Haida name

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
First cruise ship in two years docks in Prince Rupert