(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

B.C. nurse stripped of licence for sexual misconduct with psychiatric patient

Former LPN on Vancouver Island had relationship with ‘vulnerable’ patient while providing direct care

A former nurse from Port Alberni has been disciplined for engaging in sexual misconduct with a vulnerable psychiatric patient in 2019 and 2020.

On June 9, a panel from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives stripped former Licenced Practical Nurse (LPN) Aaron Forrester of his nursing licence.

Forrester violated professional boundaries and engaged in sexual misconduct with a patient between November 2019 and May 2020, the college heard during an inquiry. He provided direct nursing care to the patient between November 2019 and March 2020. According to details released by the college, he continued to engage in sexual misconduct with the patient in the community until late April 2020, while the patient was repeatedly re-admitted to hospital on voluntary and involuntary bases.

Under a consent agreement, Forrester won’t be permitted to reapply for his licence for five years. If he does choose to reapply, he “will be required to satisfy the registration committee that he meets the requirements of fitness, competence and good character,” the college said.

READ ALSO: B.C. nurse suspended over sexual relationship with former psychiatric patient

PORT ALBERNI

Comments are closed

Previous story
Northern Health names one of its own as new president
Next story
B.C. neighbours ‘unreasonably sensitive’ to bass, couple says in lawsuit

Just Posted

For many people, waarm summer temperatures are ideal for camping trips. warHow much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer camping trip?

Artifacts belonging to the Tahlton people. (Photo courtesy Tahltan Central Government)
Provincial move puts more artifacts in the hands of the Tahltan people

A spokesperson for Meta says the company will be ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users in response to the passage of Bill C-18. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Facebook, Instagram poised to block feeds from Canadian news media

Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas at the Humboldt Forum in Germany with the JAJ mural for his new book. (Photo:supplied/Thilo Lenz)
Not all art is stolen – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas