B.C. nurse stripped of licence for sexual misconduct with psychiatric patient

A former nurse from Port Alberni has been disciplined for engaging in sexual misconduct with a vulnerable psychiatric patient in 2019 and 2020.

On June 9, a panel from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives stripped former Licenced Practical Nurse (LPN) Aaron Forrester of his nursing licence.

Forrester violated professional boundaries and engaged in sexual misconduct with a patient between November 2019 and May 2020, the college heard during an inquiry. He provided direct nursing care to the patient between November 2019 and March 2020. According to details released by the college, he continued to engage in sexual misconduct with the patient in the community until late April 2020, while the patient was repeatedly re-admitted to hospital on voluntary and involuntary bases.

Under a consent agreement, Forrester won’t be permitted to reapply for his licence for five years. If he does choose to reapply, he “will be required to satisfy the registration committee that he meets the requirements of fitness, competence and good character,” the college said.

