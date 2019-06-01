Former president of the Haida Nation joins Prince Rupert Port Authority’s board of directors

PRPA’s board bids farwell to former member, Bud Smith, as Peter Lantin takes over the position

Peter Lantin will be appointed to the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s (PRPA) board of directors for a term of three years starting June 1, Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on Friday, May 31.

Lantin will be replacing Bud Smith, a long-term board member and the chair since 2012 whose term expired in June 2018.

“We welcome Mr. Lantin to our board and thank Bud for his unwavering commitment to guiding PRPA in its efforts to growing the Prince Rupert gateway,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

“We are extremely grateful for Bud’s dedication to building a better Canada through trade. During the time Bud spent as chair of the board, he was part of a team that led the organization through an incredible period of growth and diversification,” said Stevenson.

READ MORE: Bud Smith elected the new chair of the Prince Rupert Port Authority

Members on the PRPA’s board of directors are appointed three year term with a maximum tenure of three terms. The board is composed of seven individuals who are appointed by the three levels of government, with the final decision made by the Minister of Transport in consultation with the Port User Nominating Committee.

Previous to this position, Lantin served as the President of the Council of the Haida Nation from 2012-2018 and has worked in financial administration and governance. Lantin served as Chair for the Gwaii Trust, and was the Chief Operating Officer for TRICORP, an Aboriginal capital corporation.

READ MORE: Haida leaders join coastal First Nations push for tanker ban

Smith worked on many projects to diversify the port during his tenure including the Ridley Island Road Rail Utility Corridor, the development of Westview Wood Pellet Terminal, the Fairview Container Terminal expansion, the development of the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, and the Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor.

