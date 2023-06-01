Carlos Leitao reacts to the Quebec Auditor General annual report at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Monday August 15, 2022. Former Quebec finance minister Leitao has been appointed to the Bank of Canada’s board of directors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

Carlos Leitao reacts to the Quebec Auditor General annual report at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Monday August 15, 2022. Former Quebec finance minister Leitao has been appointed to the Bank of Canada’s board of directors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

Former Quebec finance minister Leitão appointed to Bank of Canada

Before entering politics, Leitão had a 30-year career in the Canadian banking and financial sector

Former Quebec finance minister Carlos Leitão has been appointed to the Bank of Canada’s board of directors.

Leitão was Quebec’s finance minister between 2014 and 2018.

He represented the provincial riding of Robert-Baldwin in Québec’s National Assembly from 2014 until his retirement from politics in 2022.

Before entering politics, Leitão had a 30-year career in the Canadian banking and financial sector, including stints at the Royal Bank of Canada and Laurentian Bank Securities.

Leitão’s appointment was announced by federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday.

His term will last until Feb. 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bank of Canada

Previous story
Topless protester at Juno Awards pleads guilty to trespassing, agrees to pay fine
Next story
Pediatric drug shortage led to dosing errors in Ontario children, research shows

Just Posted

Misty Melons, Grade 7 bridge builders from Annunciation School won first place in their age category at the April 22 Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia popsicle stick contest for students across the province.
Prince Rupert Annunciation students stick to success with wins at model bridge building competition

Waters of the B.C. north and central coasts, as seen in the Khutzeymateen and near the Great Bear Rain Forest, will be better protected and clean after a part of a $25 million investment boosts the Coastal First Nations - Great Bear Initiative to offer stewardship under the Clean Coast, Clean Waters program. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$25M funding boost to better protect and clean North and Central Coast waters

Shames Mountain, just west Terrace, is partnering with three students to upgrade the solar pannels atop the caretaker’s home, part of a program that gets post-secondary schools involved in local clean energy projects. (Shames Mountain/Facebook)
Shames Mountain partners with students to install solar panels, reduce emissions

Metlkatla First Nation celebrated the official re-opening of the Wilderness Trail on May 25, after storm damage closed it more than five years ago. (Photo: PRPA website)
Metlakatla Wilderness Trail reopening celebrated near Prince Rupert