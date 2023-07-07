Former Surrey Mountie charged with multiple crimes

A former probationary Surrey RCMP constable is charged with numerous crimes following what the BC RCMP described as a “complex” anti-corruption investigation.

Dawwd (Daoud) Soukary is set to appear in Surrey provincial court on Aug. 24, charged with 13 counts including two counts of distributing cannabis (under the Cannabis Act), one count of trafficking in a controlled substance (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act), eight counts of breach of trust (Criminal Code), one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of theft over $5,000.

According to an RCMP press release, during the summer of 2020 the BC RCMP learned of allegations concerning a probationary Surrey Mountie and launched a covert investigation. “The allegations included improper associations with criminals. In order to facilitate the BC RCMP Anti-Corruption Unit investigation, Constable Dawwd (Daoud) Soukary was under constant direct supervision and was unaware of the investigation,” the press release states.

Soukary was arrested on Jan. 27, 2021 for alleged offences related to both on and off-duty activities. After he was released, the RCMP notified him of concurrent Code of Conduct investigation, suspended him, and revoked his security clearance. Served with a stoppage to pay and allowances, and a notice of interruption to his probationary period, Soukary resigned from the RCMP in June 2021.

“When we became aware of the allegations against Soukary, we took immediate steps to investigate his actions as well as mitigate any negative impact those actions might have had on public safety,” Chief Superintendent Elija Rain, of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit, stated in the press release. “The onus is ours to ensure that the public continues to have trust and confidence in the police. While allegations of this nature are exceedingly rare in the RCMP, we acknowledge that they can taint the public’s perspective of us, making it all the more important for us to take swift action when they arise.



