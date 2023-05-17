A change in wind direction and 48 firefighters battling overnight has kept two out-of-control wildfires from advancing closer to Fort St. John in northeast British Columbia. A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A change in wind direction and 48 firefighters battling overnight has kept two out-of-control wildfires from advancing closer to Fort St. John in northeast British Columbia. A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fort St. John, B.C., rescinds evacuation alert as wildfire advance is paused

The City of Fort St. John in northeast British Columbia has rescinded its evacuation alert, as a change in wind direction aided firefighters in preventing two out-of-control wildfires from advancing closer.

An update on the city’s website says the alert has been lifted for all properties and its roughly 21,000 residents “can safely resume everyday activities.”

BC Wildfire Service information officer Hannah Swift says the Stoddart Creek blaze that is threatening the city is now estimated to be 215 square kilometres in size, down from the earlier estimate of 235 square kilometres on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says winds there have shifted from northerly to a more easterly direction, pushing both the Stoddart Creek fire and the smaller Red Creek blaze away from the city.

Fire crews say the lull in dangerous weather gave them a recovery day after wind gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour had pushed smoke plumes into Fort St. John and flames toward the city on Monday, triggering the alert for residents to be ready to leave.

Swift says crews were able to conduct a controlled burn to remove just under one square kilometre of “unburned fuel” in the path of the fires that could have closed down Highway 97 north of the city.

She says firefighters are watching the forecast closely for another expected stretch of hotter conditions, with potentially problematic winds from the north or southeast, expected to arrive as soon as late Wednesday.

READ MORE: Smoky haze from active wildfires expected to get worse in B.C. Interior

READ MORE: Easing winds aid wildfire fight, after ‘controlled chaos’ in Fort St. John

bc wildfires

Previous story
B.C. casinos will require all to show government ID under self-exclusion program
Next story
Suspects attempt to lure B.C. girl, 10, into vehicle for ‘treat’: RCMP

Just Posted

Road closed in the Old Remo area, west of Terrace, on May 16 due to flooding. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: City of Terrace declares State of Local Emergency amid heat wave, flooding

Blake Ciocoli of the Prince Rupert swim team completes the back stroke at the Regional Championship held in the city on May 13 and 4. (Photo: supplied/Ashley Wilson Photography)
14 Prince Rupert swimmers receive medals at regional competition

Michael Shore, owner of Digby Towers said he has invested more than $9 million to renovate the property and every unit has a view. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Parking woes remedied, 60-unit building in Prince Rupert has go-ahead for occupancy

Nothing bigger than a campfire is allowed in the Coastal Fire Centre area, with the exception of Haida Gwaii, after noon on Thursday (May 18). (BC Wildfire Service handout)
Burning ban for B.C. coast coming ahead of the long weekend