People hold signs in solidarity during a rally for justice for Ejaz Choudry, a 62-year-old man who was recently killed in a Peel Regional Police-involved shooting, in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, June 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

People hold signs in solidarity during a rally for justice for Ejaz Choudry, a 62-year-old man who was recently killed in a Peel Regional Police-involved shooting, in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, June 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Four of 55 reviews into police shootings completed in 2020; one officer charged

Experts say it is common for an investigation into a police shooting to take months or more than a year

Experts say it takes time to properly investigate a police shooting — even when the public is calling for quick results — but details on the outcome must be more transparent.

Of 55 police shootings that resulted in death or injury in Canada in the first 11 months of this year, four investigations were completed by Nov. 30.

One officer was charged.

Ontario’s police watchdog charged a Peel Regional Police officer in July in a shooting that injured Chantelle Krupka, a 34-year-old Black woman, on Mother’s Day. The officer, who has since resigned, faces charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and careless use of a firearm.

In mid-November, Nova Scotia’s police watchdog ruled the August shooting of a 25-year-old man, who allegedly approached officers while holding a knife, was justified. The man, who was not identified, was injured.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia found in October that officers were justified in the fatal shooting of homeless advocate Barry Shantz in January. Officers had responded to a request for a wellness check that indicated Shantz was armed and suicidal. The investigation found officers negotiated with Shantz for hours before he came out of the house with a shotgun.

In Nunavut, Attachie Ashoona was shot and killed by RCMP in February. The Ottawa Police Service investigated and, in August, said there was no basis for charges. Almost no information about what happened was released. Soon after, the territory announced it plans to create its own civilian police review agency.

Experts say it is common for an investigation into a police shooting to take months or more than a year. But during that time, there can be damage to a community’s trust in police.

Erick Laming, who is from the Shabot Obaadjiwan First Nation, is a PhD candidate in criminology at the University of Toronto and one of the co-authors of a use-of-force study for the Ontario Human Rights Commission. He says even one shooting can have wide-reaching implications, especially on marginalized communities.

That’s why there must be transparency, Laming says. “It can impact that community for years.”

There has been a significant public distrust of police in Nunavut for a long time. RCMP killed Inuit sled dogs between the 1950s and 1970s as part of a federal plan to have people abandon their traditional lifestyles.

The distrust is compounded, Laming says, when a southern police force flies in to investigate shootings, clears officers, and keeps reports confidential.

Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Toronto, says he understands it takes time to investigate a police shooting. But if the public is asked to have patience, police forces and investigative bodies need to be transparent about the outcomes.

There is evidence that lack of transparency around police shootings erodes trust, he says.

“It decreases levels of trust and confidence in police among those people who perceive that action to be unjust.”

READ MORE: Victoria police officer justified in discharge of less-lethal weapon, says police watchdog

Kelly Geraldine Malone and Meredith Omstead, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. organization looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman
Next story
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Just Posted

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat.
Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

These photos show the different stages Harry Good went through in surviving COVID-19. “Happy to be where I am,” he wrote on Facebook Dec. 7. (Harry Good Facebook photo)
Hazelton man shares the bad, ugly and good of his battle with COVID-19

Harry Good is home recovering following a lengthy hospital stay including five days on life support

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

A teacher at Uplands Elementary School in Terrace, B.C. who was exposed to COVID-19 has come foward with concerns about the speed of Northern Health’s contact tracing. This photo shows Uplands Elementary students participating in a drive-by greet with teachers and school staff, which was held April 3 when schools were closed in the early days of the pandemic. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard)
Terrace teacher exposed to COVID-19 irked by 1-week lag in notification at his school

Surge in cases strains Northern Health’s contact tracing capacity

“We are working to reduce this time frame with additional staffing, and shifting the focus of detailed contact tracing,” says the health authority. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Haven’t been contacted after your COVID-19 test results yet?

Northern Health strained with surge in COVID-19 cases; asks people to expect delays

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Most Read