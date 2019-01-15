Forty per cent of online purchases made on cell phone in 2018

Canadians made 40 per cent of online purchases on mobile devices in 2018. (Black Press File). Canadians made 40 per cent of online purchases on mobile devices in 2018. (Black Press File).

Canadians are increasingly choosing to shop from the palms of their hands.

In 2014, purchases from mobile devices made up 12 per cent of all online purchases.

In 2018, mobile devices accounted for 40 per cent of online purchases. These figures appear in the Canada Internet Factbook 2018 published by the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA).

This figure actually exceeded predictions published by the Retail Council of Canada. A piece published last year in the Canadian Retailer predicts that mobile transactions will make up 30 per cent of all e-commerce transactions in 2018.

According to the piece, 76 per cent of Canadians own a smartphone.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, the estimated value of online purchases in 2018 stood at $57 billion. Overall, e-commerce sales accounted for nine per cent of all retail sales in 2018.

Canadians, according to the Canada Internet Factbook, also appear relatively patriotic in their online purchases as 62 per cent of Canadians prefer making online purchases from Canadian businesses.

