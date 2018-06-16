Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

During this weekend known as Family Fishing Weekend, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is providing free access to most tidal fishing.

Just for this one weekend, July 15-17, people can fish without a Tidal Waster Sports Fishing licence except if they’re catching salmon or if they’re catching Halibut or Lingcod in certain areas.

All fishing closures and restrictions do still apply, and will be enforced, emphasized DFO in their notice, reminding people to check regulations before they get out their rods.

Salmon fishing in tidal waters will still require a tidal fishing licence, one that’s complimentary, but people will still need to purchase a salmon conservation stamp.

As for freshwater salmon fishing, people will need a free Family Fishing Week licence or a Juvenile tidal fishing licence, and a salmon conservation stamp.

For more details, visit the Family Fishing Weekend website.

