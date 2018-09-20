Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

Canada’s foreign minister says she updated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this morning on the state of play in the NAFTA talks before heading into another negotiating session.

Chrystia Freeland and U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer are back at the table as time marches on towards a congressional deadline for a three-way North American deal before the end of the month.

But Freeland insists she’s not watching the clock.

RELATED: Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Rather, she says Canada’s negotiating team is focused on finding a compromise that meets the needs of all three countries as they work to modernize a trade agreement that governs $2-billion worth of trade every day.

RELATED: U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

It’s been 13 months since the effort began — a time frame Freeland says is “absolutely normal,” given the complex and multifaceted nature of North American trade.

Not everyone agrees: senior Republicans on Capitol Hill have been agitating, pressing Canada to hurry up and make a deal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers
Next story
Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii Funeral Services gets support

Village of Queen Charlotte donates storage facility to non-profit group

Tlellagraph: One fire, two points of view

“No matter how good a person you are, you are evil in… Continue reading

Community dinner set to honour responders who handled Q.C. explosion

Potluck-style dinner set for Friday, Oct. 5 at the Queen Charlotte Community Hall

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

Tlell Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday until Thanksgiving

The Observer mistook the final day for the farmers market – don’t miss the harvest!

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

Northwest B.C. high school student lands role in Monkey Beach

The novel by Haisla-author Eden Robinson is being filmed in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, or at home on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Most Read