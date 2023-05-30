UCP Leader Danielle Smith makes her victory speech in Calgary on Monday May 29, 2023. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the people of Alberta have voted and the Liberal government respects their choice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

UCP Leader Danielle Smith makes her victory speech in Calgary on Monday May 29, 2023. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the people of Alberta have voted and the Liberal government respects their choice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Freeland says Liberal government respects Alberta electing Danielle Smith as premier

UCP Leader Danielle Smith was declared victorious over the NDP’s Rachel Notley in Monday’s provincial vote

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Liberal government respects the choice the people of Alberta have made at the ballot box.

She made the comment on her way into the federal Liberals’ weekly cabinet meeting, hours after UCP Leader Danielle Smith was declared victorious over the NDP’s Rachel Notley in Monday’s provincial vote.

READ MORE: Alberta United Conservatives win majority government

Smith replaced former Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney as premier and party leader last fall amid widespread backlash to his introduction of COVID-19 health restrictions.

She frequently takes aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his energy policies, which she argues hurt Alberta’s economy.

Trudeau released a statement after her victory congratulating Smith, saying he wants to work together to “deliver results for Albertans” when it comes to creating jobs and advancing clean energy.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who endorsed Smith in the final stretch of the campaign, said on Twitter that Alberta voters have “rejected the woke NDP-Liberal coalition.”

The Canadian Press

