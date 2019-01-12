A yellow vest protester demonstrates peacefully in downtown Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

French yellow vest protesters number 32,000

There were 8,000 protesters in Paris, where scuffles broke out between them and police

  • Jan. 12, 2019 9:15 a.m.
  • News

The French Interior Ministry says about 32,000 people have turned out in yellow vest demonstrations across France, including 8,000 in Paris, where scuffles broke out between protesters and police.

The ministry said more than 100 people have been arrested Saturday in Paris and other French cities, including 82 who were in police custody.

READ MORE: ‘Yellow vest’ protest on Hwy. 1 overpass in B.C.

Thousands also marched Saturday in Bourges, in central France, where online groups of yellow vests had called for action on the ninth straight weekend of protests against economic disparities.

Some scuffles broke out when people threw projectiles at police and set fire to a rubbish bin in the small, picturesque streets of Bourges but most protesters walked peacefully on the town’s wide avenues.

In the French capital, tensions rose between protesters and police at the end of the march, near the Arc de Triomphe monument.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in U.S. history
Next story
Teen refugee fleeing Saudi Arabia arrives in Toronto

Just Posted

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #3: Greater Massett

By Margo Hearne The southeaster almost blew us off our feet and… Continue reading

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

Space 626 opens in Masset with room to grow

Not only does she sell stylin’ clothes, Raven Ann Potschka/Sandlanee Gid knows… Continue reading

No Haida Gwaii/Prince Rupert ferry this Thursday

A rough weather forecast is forcing BC Ferries to cancel the Thursday,… Continue reading

Teen refugee fleeing Saudi Arabia arrives in Toronto

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning

French yellow vest protesters number 32,000

There were 8,000 protesters in Paris, where scuffles broke out between them and police

Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in U.S. history

House, Senate voted to give federal workers back pay when government reopens, then left for weekend

Police release driver after three killed, 23 hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Two of the dead were passengers on the bus, and the third was on the station platform

‘We’re ruined by this’: B.C. tenants forced to leave closing trailer park

With vacancy low and affordable housing hard to come by tenants have nowhere to go

B.C. massage therapist acquitted of sexual assault

Judge unable to decide whom to believe, was ‘obliged to acquit Heintzelman’

Statement from Andy Calitz, CEO LNG Canada

LNG Canada CEO says consortium continues Kitimat facility construction despite pipeline opposition

Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

Most Read