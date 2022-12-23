Frigid temperatures ease, but snow, freezing rain, floods bring new risks to B.C.

A near weeklong swath of extreme cold warnings is slowly being lifted across British Columbia, but as frigid conditions ease, new risks arrive in the form of freezing rain, rain and potential flooding.

Environment Canada is maintaining extreme cold warnings for parts of northern and southeastern B.C., where wind-chill values range from minus 35 to nearly minus 50.

Elsewhere, snow blankets most areas and snowfall or winter storm warnings are up for much of the lower two-thirds of B.C., with snow accumulations of five to 20 centimetres or more, depending on the region.

The weather office also forecasts ice pellets or freezing rain for much of the south coast, including Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver, as a layer of above-freezing temperatures forms on top of the current arctic air mass.

It says those conditions could lead to ice accumulations of up to five millimetres around Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands, and as much as 25 millimetres in the Fraser Valley before heavy rain drenches much of the south coast, raising the potential for flooding as snow and ice clog storm drains.

The freezing rain has prompted advisories for travellers to stay off roads, including mountain passes to the Interior, while WestJet and Air Canada have cancelled dozens of flights and many BC Ferries sailings have been scrubbed.

Buses were cancelled in Greater Victoria until at least the early afternoon when BC Transit said it would be able to safely re-evaluate road conditions.

All scheduled WestJet flights in and out of Vancouver International and four regional airports have been scrubbed until Friday afternoon, weather dependent.

Both the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges over the Fraser River are closed due to winter weather and the risk of falling ice, adding to a day of travel woes in Metro Vancouver.

Drive BC says the bridges are shut in both directions due to winter operations, while the transport ministry says the Port Mann is closed due to the “risk of ice falling from cables onto vehicles.”

The ministry says freezing rain caused ice to accumulate on the Port Mann Bridge’s cables that cross all traffic lanes.

It says the bridge on Highway 1 will be closed to all traffic until the weather warms and conditions improve

But it gives no estimate when reopening will occur.

Drive BC meanwhile says Highway 91 on the Alex Fraser Bridge is closed due to “winter operations.”

