From the archives of the Haida Gwaii Observer

A photograph of part of the front page of the Haida Gwaii Observer newspaper that was distributed on Thursday, August 31, 2000. (Haida Gwaii Observer file)

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Canada Kelp, a multi-million dollar corporation, whose kelp harvesting and processing operation south of Masset was to bring employment and economic boom to the region, went into receivership. The company was in the hands of Robert Young, of Young, Peers and Milner of Vancouver, who advised that they would attempt to sell the plant and facilities as they stood, ready to go. The action was taken after creditors rejected proposals put forward by the Dillingham Corporation, building contractors and the major creditor, and a marketing study undertaken by Dillingham, proved that the operation was not economically feasible, under present marketing conditions. The company’s $2,000,000 plant on Masset Inlet had remained idle since completion almost a year prior.

40 YEARS AGO (1980): Victoria NDP MLA Gordon Hanson made comments about the amount of acclaim received by Indigenous art abroad versus in B.C. “As British Columbian basks in the reflected glory that northwest coast Indian art is receiving at the Edinburgh festival, and as deliberations commence on establishing Anthony Island as an internationally prestigious world heritage site, a simple non-partisan bill to preserve the languages of the people that bring this international acclaim dies quietly on the order paper of the legislature of the province,” said Mr. Hanson.

30 YEARS AGO (1990): A local business man was suing the Ministry of Forests for negligence in issuing a permit to log an area without identifying all the culturally modified trees it contains. “I’ve issued a writ; I’m suing the crown for negligence,” said Steve Abbott of Stejack Logging. Mr. Abbott said that following receipt of a permit to log crown timber near Masset, he was unable to log the area after the Haida obtained an injunction on May 28, restraining further logging activity.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Sandpipers were peeping on the shore, seine boats were coming in as members from both repatriation committees, Skidegate and Old Massett, tended to a fire, offering food to the ancestors. Four cedar plates symbolizing the four villages on Gust Island, Skedans, Tanu and Cumshewa from which many of the ancestors came were placed on the fire. Food offerings had been beautifully arranged on the plate and some repatriation members sang a song.

