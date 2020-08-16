From the archives of the Haida Gwaii Observer

A photograph of part of the front page of the Haida Gwaii Observer newspaper that was distributed on Thursday, August 13, 1970. (Haida Gwaii Observer file)

50 YEARS AGO (1970): A house in Queen Charlotte burned early on a Saturday morning. Mr. and Mrs. Herb Saunders noticed the fire at 12:10 a.m., and tried to call the fire department. After dialing both emergency numbers and receiving no answer, Mrs. Saunders dialed “0,” but could not get the operator. She then phoned Howie Monk who alerted the firemen and the fire truck was at the scene within five minutes, but too late to save the small dwelling. It was believed the fire started from an oil heater.

40 YEARS AGO (1980): With the huge new “dish” receiver solidly established on its permanent concrete legs behind the old fire hall, things were looking up in Masset whilst the residents continued to stare straight ahead and enjoy what’s dished out via the antenna and their long-suffering television sets. “For surely TV sets suffer … being stared at 24 hours a day must be bad enough … but imagine having someone ringing the changes through you umpteen times a day … and night! Life must be a turn-off just being a turn-on.”

30 YEARS AGO (1990): The Haida set up an information picket for several days the previous week at either end of Skidegate, stopping motorists briefly, and passing out literature that explains some of their concerns. The brochure, handed to each motorist, began as follows: “We the HAIDA PEOPLE thank you for stopping and listening to our concerns. This information picket is in support of our Native brothers and sisters in OKA, who are in a struggle to receive acknowledgements of their LAND RIGHTS. Further more, this information picket is to bring the HAIDA NATION concerns to you, the general public. Our long standing and unresolved concern is, governmental acknowledgement of our right to sovereignty over HAIDA GWAII.”

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Congratulations went out to the Gwaii United under 19 soccer team, which was back from Edmonton, where they won the gold. It was the largest youth soccer tournament in western Canada, with 178 teams in all age groups, held between Aug. 4 and 7, 2000. Gwaii United played four games in their division, winning 4-0 over host team Sherwood Park Rangers, 4-2 over Northwest Central Selects, 2-0 over West Edmonton Raiders, and a 2-2 tie with the Tri-County Comets.

