A photograph of part of the front page of the Observer newspaper that was distributed on Thursday, July 2, 1970. (Haida Gwaii Observer file)

From the archives of the Haida Gwaii Observer

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Highways Minister Wesley Black visited the islands and met with officials in three Graham Island communities. The first stop, at Port Clements, at noon Sunday, quickly changed from a meeting about civil defence for which $1,000 was made available to the volunteer fire department, into a discussion on highways. The hot issue was access road to the Tlell Park, a matter of which the minister “appeared to be ignorant.”

40 YEARS AGO (1980): “Good Old Georgie Brown” of Skidegate made the front page for hitting a hole in one. “It happened on Sunday, June 29, 1980 and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” said “Lefty” Kendall, who phoned in the good news. “A hole in one, on par 3 at 141 yards … and the first one on the Willows Golf Course.”

30 YEARS AGO (1990): Parks Canada was considering building a visitor centre across from City Centre, near the ball diamond, and checking what local concerns were about the site. “We met with the Community Club and they have some reservations, like parking, traffic circulating in the immediate area, loss of potential recreational land,” Park Superintendent Ron Hooper said, adding that they would be doing some preliminary work to see if the concerns could be readily assured and that a decision would be made within the next two months.

10 YEARS AGO (2010): More than 60 islanders had been or were about to be laid off as logging activity was winding down in Western Forest Products’ tree farm licence. Western Forest Products had been allowing local contractors like Edwards and Associates and LNR Excavating to market log in TFL 60, Edwards administrator Wally Cheer said. However, that logging had come to an end because the contractors could not get any approvals for cutting plans.

Most Read