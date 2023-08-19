The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above lakefront homes, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above lakefront homes, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fund started for those looking to help British Columbians impacted by wildfires

Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal for donations

The Canadian Red Cross has launched a fund for those wanting to help British Columbians impacted by the wildfires.

At least 15,000 people have been displaced by the wildfires, predominetly burning in the Okanagan.

In a statement Saturday (Aug. 19), the organization said that donations will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts, as well as preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within B.C.

Canadians wishing to make a donation can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about B.C. wildfires today

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Previous story
Wildfires force cancellation of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival
Next story
Colder weather calms down West Kelowna wildfire, evacuations remain

Just Posted

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero

A lush bush plant, captured during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days’ Garden Tour, exemplifies the natural beauty and variety of greenery in the region. (Dave Gordon/Facebook)
Terrace Garden Tour blooms again after a 10-year hiatus during 2023 Riverboat Days

Bulkley Valley District Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Bizarre to me that they would be saying for an ER to be calling 911’: BC Nurses Union