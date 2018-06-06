Funding grants available for off-road trail building

The provincial government is putting out the call for applications for off-road vehicle trail construction and maintenance.

The provincial government is putting out a call for applications for building or upgrading off-road vehicle trails with up to $100,000 up for grabs.

Announced by Doug Donaldson, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the money is part of the ORV Trail Fund, which is currently valued at almost $590,000.

“Government is committed to maintaining the province’s world-class recreational trails,” said Donaldson. “Many of the trails are in remote and rural areas, and this money will benefit all users. Trail improvements will help to create local jobs, and will also enhance tourism opportunities.”

The ORV Trail Fund, which was created last year, receives a portion of funding from registration fees collected by ICBC. Requests for funding anywhere between $1,000 – $25,000 will be considered by the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch up to July 16, 2018, while successful applicants will be notified after Aug. 24, 2018.

Any legal entity in the province can apply for funding grants, which includes First Nations, local governments, ORV organizations (which include All-Terrain Vehicles, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motor bikes and side-by-sides), non-profit societies and businesses.

“It is a great day for riders in B.C.,” said Ralph Matthews, president, Quad Riders ATV Association of B.C. “This grant will allow for an even more epic riding experience. It will also provide a significant positive economic impact through ORV tourism in our rural communities. Thank you to everyone involved in getting this funding off the ground and on the trails.”

The government has established a five-year plan to fund future trail development, with planned yearly grants of up to $200,000, depending on the growth of the fund.

“The British Columbia Snowmobile Federation appreciates the government reinvesting a portion of the off-road vehicle registration fees back into ORV safety and trails,” said Richard Cronier, president, British Columbia Snowmobile Federation. “B.C. has first-class trails, and this additional money will continue to draw tourists from around the world.”

According to the province, there are roughly 10,000 kilometres of ORV trails in B.C. that is managed by the Recreation Sites and Trails branch, in conjunction with community-based ORV groups.

Applications can be made here.

