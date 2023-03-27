Police salute during a procession to a funeral home for Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan in Edmonton on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A regimental funeral is set to be held Monday for the two officers, who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police salute during a procession to a funeral home for Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan in Edmonton on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A regimental funeral is set to be held Monday for the two officers, who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Funeral for two Edmonton police officers shot and killed responding to family dispute

Today’s service is not open to the public but there will be a livestream

A regimental funeral is set to be held today for two Edmonton police officers who were shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.

Police say a 2 1/2-kilometre procession from the Alberta legislature to Rogers Place in Edmonton’s downtown is scheduled to begin just before noon.

The funeral for Const. Travis Jordan, who was 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, who was 30, is planned to be held in the afternoon at the home arena for the Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League.

The service is not open to the public but there will be a livestream, which is to be broadcast in an outdoor plaza near the arena.

Police have said the officers were responding to a family dispute at a northwest apartment complex on March 16, when the teen shot at them multiple times.

They said the boy next shot and wounded his mother during a struggle for the gun, then shot and killed himself.

Police said the same gun had been used in a shooting days earlier at a nearby Pizza Hut, leaving a man injured.

Police had also been called to the boy’s home in November. Police said he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for an assessment.

The day of the deadly shooting, the boy’s mother called saying she was having trouble with her son. Police said there was no indication the boy had a gun or that the officers were walking into a high-risk or dangerous situation.

“We are beyond words as we continue to grieve this unspeakable loss,” Jordan’s family said in a statement released by police Sunday.

Jordan, who grew up in Nova Scotia, had been with the Edmonton force for 8 1/2 years.

Ryan was a paramedic before he became an Edmonton officer 5 1/2 years ago. His wife is expecting their first child.

“He was a multi-talented individual, dedicated friend, respected colleague, active community member and volunteer, and compassionate first responder whose calling was to help those in need,” his family said in the statement.

READ MORE: Boy who killed Edmonton officers had been apprehended under Mental Health Act: police

READ MORE: A look at police officers recently killed on the job across Canada

Albertapolice shooting

Previous story
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Next story
Scotland to get 1st Muslim leader as SNP elects Humza Yousaf

Just Posted

Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).
High-speed internet access coming to remote Gitanyow, Stewart

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach tabled a private member’s bill which he believes will help protect airline passengers on March 20. He is pictured here at the second-anniversary ceremony of the sinking of tug Ingenika on Feb. 10 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Skeena-Bulkey Valley MP tables bill to increase airline passenger protection

Dr. David Try from Kitselas Geothermal and Tim Thompson from Borealis Geothermal in Calgary faced numerous questions at a March 16 open house while explaining plans to drill for super-heated water on the east side of Lakelse Lake. (Staff photo)
Lakelse Lake residents skeptical about plans to drill for hot water

The Gidgalaang Kuuyas Naay Secondary (GKNS) senior boys basketball team at the provincial championship tournament in Langley between March 8 and 11. (Photo: Paul Yates, Vancouver Sports Pictures)
Haida Gwaii’s GKNS boys basketball team places 9th at provincials