Funeral to honour RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang in Richmond, B.C.

Yang will have a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Thousands of police and other officers are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., to honour RCMP Const. Yang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Thousands of police and other officers are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., to honour RCMP Const. Yang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Thousands of first responders, including from Washington state and as far away as Ontario, are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., for today’s funeral of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

Jongwon Ham is accused of first-degree murder in Yang’s death and is expected to return to a Vancouver court again today for remand.

The RCMP say as many as 2,000 officers from B.C. and across Canada will be joined by members of the Canada Border Services Agency, the Armed Forces, sheriffs, firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service in a funeral procession, while another 1,500 members will also attend the funeral.

Yang, who lived in Richmond, will have a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty, which may include a riderless horse, honorary pallbearers and a gun carriage or hearse during the procession.

Yang’s family said in an earlier statement that they are “going through immense grief” but are grateful for the condolences and support they have received, issuing thanks to the RCMP for making the arrangements to formally honour her.

RELATED: 1st-degree murder charge laid in killing of Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang

PoliceRCMP

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Just Posted

From left, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach chat with a supporter as they arrive at an NDP fundraiser event at the Highliner Hotel and Conference Centre in Prince Rupert Oct. 28. (Thom Barker photo)
NDP leader vows no election during campaign-style visit to Northwest

Elected officials in the north are urging Air Canada to change their Sandspit flight times to better accommodate passengers who have to board a ferry. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Northwest MP and MLA urge Air Canada to change Sandspit flight times

L-R: Pierre Poilievre, Leader of federal Conservatives, Skeena BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross and Prince George-Peace River MP Bob Zimmer at a meeting in Ottawa on Oct. 21. (Ellis Ross/Twitter)
Northwest B.C. MLA Ellis Ross holds LNG talks with federal conservative leader, German envoy in Ottawa

Darlene Hunter, chief of Halfway River First Nation (left) with Crystal Smith, chief councillor of Haisla Nation are among some of the founding members of the First Nations Climate Initiative. (Supplied photo)
First Nations Climate Initiative members from northern B.C. heading to UN’s COP27 conference in Eygpt