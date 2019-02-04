Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

The province’s gang enforcement team seized knives, axes, guns and $40,000 during a four-day road check that targeted 78 vehicles in Kamloops.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., their gang unit was sent to Kamloops following two fatal gang-related shootings in January.

Police checked 132 people with street-level drug trade connections over the course of four days.

Officers seized four sets of brass knuckles, two spring-loaded knives, three machetes, eight axes, one butterfly knife, nine fixed-bladed knives, one can of pepper spray, four hatchets, nine folding knives, one magazine for a .22 caliber firearm, one box of .22 caliber ammunition, one empty pistol holster and one lock picking kit.

They also found $40,000 they believe was “directly tied to the drug trade,” as well as small amounts of cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway
Next story
B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

Just Posted

B.C. Ferries to alter schedule for All Native Tournament

The service announcement comes two weeks before the opening tip-off of the tournament

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate last year

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Proceedings for former Abbotsford man under sweeping publication bans

Most Read