Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Gas tank nearing empty in your car? You will likely want to wait until tomorrow to fill up, according to one gas price analyst.

Prices are expected to drop eight to 10 cents per litre across the province Wednesday, tweeted Dan McTeague, president of the Canadians for Affordable Energy.

The biggest dips in fuel prices are expected to be seen in Kelowna, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland, according to GasBuddy.com

In Kelowna, the cheapest gas prices were hovering around 112.9 cents per litre on Tuesday afternoon, and 108.9 cents per litre in Kamloops.

In Fort St. John, where gas prices are cheapest in all of B.C., pump prices dropped below a dollar per litre. In Metro Vancouver, the lowest prices were around 128 cents per litre, which includes a 17-cent transit tax.

On Vancouver Island, gas prices appeared highest, sitting around 133 cents to 145 for most major cities.

Gas prices are typically higher in the morning than in the evening, McTeague has told Black Press Media in past interviews.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oil and gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Just Posted

Five rescued from sinking boat west of Naden Harbour

Masset Marine Rescue deploys fast-response vessel Tagwaal

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Most Read