Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Did you buy bread at a Loblaws grocery store between 2002-2015?

If so, you’re eligible for a $25 gift card.

Loblaws began to hand out the gift cards to all eligible customers on Monday after a Competition Bureau investigation found an industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement.

In mid-December, George Weston Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd. admitted to participating in the arrangement for over a decade and tipping off the country’s competition watchdog.

READ: At least 7 companies investigated in bread price-fixing probe

Weston and Loblaw said Tuesday they became aware of an arrangement involving the co-ordination of retail and wholesale prices of some packaged breads from late 2001 until March 2015.

The companies said they established an independent compliance office earlier this year and provided training and re-certification to marketing personnel at Weston Bakeries and all merchants and store managers at Loblaw, as well as senior managers at both companies and at parent company George Weston.

The employees responsible for the companies’ role in the arrangement are no longer employed there.

Loblaw is also offering eligible customers a $25 gift card that can be used at its grocery stores across Canada.

The Competition Act prohibits agreements that “prevent or unduly lessen competition or to unreasonably enhance the price of a product,” according to the bureau.

Read the terms for the $25 gift card and apply here.

According to Loblaws, applying for the gift card will not affect customers’ opportunity to participate in any class-action lawsuit. However, $25 will be deducted from any award.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Just Posted

Man faces multiple charges after deer killed in Haida Gwaii

Conservation officers found a deer and a sawed-off rifle in Sandspit

Haida Gwaii solar projects are looking up

On a recent road trip in Belgium, Hanna Edenshaw was struck by… Continue reading

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Tlellagraph: Gary and Cedric, a Haida Gwaii food-love story

By Janet Rigg *No woodland creatures in this story are based on… Continue reading

Deer Gardener: Taking stock of a challenging garden year

By Elaine Nyeholt The folks who love winter are in their element,… Continue reading

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Insurance, safety key concerns in Uber, Lyft service

Beavers and ballons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire

Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.

Investors urge Apple to take action against child gadget addiction

Investors cite various studies and surveys on how the heavy usage of smartphones negatively affects children’s mental and physical health

Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

Sunday night’s black-clad demonstration was promoted by the recently formed Time’s Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry

Most Read