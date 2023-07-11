Terrace RCMP are looking for 13-year-old Kyra Prince who has been missing from her Terrace home since July 10. (Photo courtesy Terrace RCMP)

Girl, 13, missing from Terrace home

Police, family concerned for Kyra Prince’s safety

RCMP are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from her Terrace Southside home since the afternoon of July 10.

Kyra Prince, 13, is likely to be on foot and headed to Fort St. James, Terrace RCMP said this morning in a release.

She’s described as an Indigenous female who is five feet, two inches tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

She may have a blue rolling suitcase and a green shoulder bag.

“Friends, family and police are concerned for Kyra for her safety,” police say.

Those with information or who know where she might be are asked to contact the Terrace RCMP at (250) 638-7420.

'We will not be disrespected anymore': LNG Hospitality Workers

